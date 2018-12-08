Golic and Wingo react to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's comments on UCF, even when schedules are made five years ahead of time. (1:24)

UCF gave head football coach Josh Heupel a contract extension through 2024 on Friday, after he kept the Knights perfect in his first season in charge.

Inheriting a team that went 13-0 under Scott Frost in 2017, Heupel led UCF to a second consecutive undefeated regular season and American Athletic Conference title.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed Friday.

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young men and represent this great university," Heupel said in a statement. "My family and I have found an amazing community to call home. I am looking forward to the future of this program. I can't thank [UCF athletic director] Danny White and [UCF president] Dale Whittaker enough for their support and belief in what we're doing."

Heupel, formerly the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Utah State and Missouri, accepted his first head-coaching position after Frost left to take over Nebraska.

He led the Knights to a 12-0 record, including a 56-41 victory over Memphis in the American championship game, and a No. 8 national ranking. Though it was again left out of the College Football Playoff, UCF will face LSU in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

"We're very proud and extremely appreciative of the job Josh and his staff have done since taking over our program just a little over one year ago," White said. "What they have accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Winning one college football game is difficult; winning all 12 so far this season is unbelievable! When you factor in the increased expectations from the previous year and the adversity the team faced, all while taking every opponent's best shot, the job they did was truly remarkable."