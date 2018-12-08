SEC Nation's Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow discuss how the Tigers can create momentum with a bowl win vs. Purdue. (1:58)

AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn freshman running back Asa Martin says he plans to transfer.

Martin announced his plans Saturday on Twitter but didn't indicate any possible destinations. The former Alabama Mr. Football says signing with Auburn "was the opportunity of a lifetime."

Martin carried only 13 times for 57 yards this season. He played in five games, one too many to qualify for a redshirt year.

But in two of those games, the four-star recruit didn't log a carry, and in a third, he ran the ball only once.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Martin ran for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns as a high school senior.

