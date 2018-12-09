        <
          Alabama flips top-ranked safety recruit Daxton Hill from Michigan

          8:13 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          With less than two weeks until the early signing period, Alabama landed one of the top football prospects in the country Saturday.

          Safety Daxton Hill, a five-star prospect, flipped his commitment from Michigan to the Crimson Tide.

          Hill is the top-ranked safety and No. 13-ranked prospect overall in the ESPN 300. He had been committed to the Wolverines since September and chose them over Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State the first time around.

          The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety out of Booker T. Washington High School was the highest-ranked commit for Michigan in the 2019 class.

          With his commitment to Alabama, Hill is the Tide's second-highest commit behind offensive lineman Pierce Quick, who is ranked No. 4.

          Alabama now has 18 ESPN 300 commitments, the most in the country.

