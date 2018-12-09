Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension with the Cyclones that runs through 2024, the school announced Sunday.

Campbell has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year the past two seasons. As part of the agreement, Campbell's coaching and support staff will get a collective $1 million raise.

"We're pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football," Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard said in statement. "Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going."

The Cyclones, who went 8-4 during the regular season, are on the verge of back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history.

"Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it's important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football," Campbell said in a statement. "I have so much appreciation for what our guys have accomplished in three years and I'm really excited to see what lies ahead for our football team and the most loyal and remarkable fans in the nation."

Iowa State will take on Washington State in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.