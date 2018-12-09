Gary Andersen is headed back to Utah State.

Six years after leaving the school to become the head coach at Wisconsin, Andersen will again be the Aggies' head coach, Utah State announced Sunday.

Andersen spent this season as an assistant coach at Utah, following 2½ seasons at Oregon State and two seasons at Wisconsin. He will replace Matt Wells, who left to become the head coach at Texas Tech after guiding the Aggies to a 10-2 regular season and a spot in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl.

"Stacey and I are thrilled to be back at Utah State University," Andersen said in a statement of himself and his wife. "This is a special place and we are excited to meet these young men and play a part in seeing them succeed off and on the field academically, socially and athletically. We are grateful to reconnect with many great friends and supporters in Logan and want to thank athletic director John Hartwell and President [Noelle] Cockett for the opportunity."

In four seasons as the Aggies' head coach, Anderson compiled a 26-24 record, including a 11-2 mark in 2012.

At Wisconsin, Andersen went 19-7 but left abruptly for Oregon State, where he went 7-23.

After a 1-5 start at Oregon State last season, Andersen parted ways with the school and walked away from $12.4 million.