TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson is planning to transfer, a source confirmed to ESPN.

HornedFrogBlitz first reported the news.

Robinson started TCU's first seven games as a sophomore this past season. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury. Robinson had dealt with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder, which forced him to leave a Sept. 29 game late against Iowa State.

Sophomore Mike Collins took over for Robinson, and TCU won three of its past four games to become bowl eligible.

Collins will battle Justin Rogers for the starting job going forward. Rogers, the No. 57 overall recruit in the country in 2018, redshirted last season while recovering from a knee injury.