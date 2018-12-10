Kentucky's Josh Allen joins SEC Nation's Laura Rutledge to reflect on the season and explain what motivates him on the field. (2:53)

Wildcats looking to cap stellar season with 10th win (2:53)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team.

Allen received the award Sunday night from former Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

Allen edged fellow finalists Ben Burr-Kirven of Washington, Christian Wilkins of Clemson and Ben Humphreys of Duke.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Allen, from Montclair, New Jersey, has 14 sacks and 84 tackles this season.

He has already won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player and was also the SEC defensive player of the year.

Allen and the Wildcats will close the season Jan. 1 against Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.