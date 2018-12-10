Georgia added its second five-star commitment on Monday with offensive lineman Clay Webb, who chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound center is the No. 11-ranked prospect overall in the 2019 class and is the second-highest-ranked commit for the Dawgs, behind No. 2 Nolan Smith. From Oxford, Alabama, Webb is the only recruit ranked in the top five in the state of Alabama to leave the state, and he is joining an SEC foe.

It's rare to see a center ranked so highly, but Webb has displayed a high level of talent and has shown a consistent level of play at various camps he has participated in. Adding Webb to this class gives Georgia four ESPN 300 offensive linemen, with Webb joining tackles Xavier Truss, William Norton and Warren McClendon.

After signing the No. 1-ranked class in 2018, the Dawgs now have the No. 4-ranked class in the country with 14 ESPN 300 commitments.