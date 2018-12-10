        <
          Missouri's Tre Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, suspended

          12:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has been arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic assault and suspended by the team.

          The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his off-campus home. He was released on $4,500 bond a short time later. The Boone County prosecutor's office said Monday that no charges have been filed.

          No details about the alleged crime have been released. Williams does not have a listed phone number. Coach Barry Odom said in a statement that Williams has been suspended from all team activities.

          Williams started six games for the Tigers (8-4), who play Oklahoma State (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. He has 20 tackles and is third on the team with 2.5 sacks.

