          Ten CFP players make AP All-America team, led by Alabama

          play
          Alabama's dominant road to the CFP (1:28)

          With an undefeated season that includes a win over Georgia in the SEC championship game, Alabama has consistently shown why it is the top team in the nation. (1:28)

          1:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The College Football Playoff semifinalists combined to place 10 players on The Associated Press All-America first team, including a high of four from No. 1 Alabama.

          The Crimson Tide had six players chosen to the three All-America teams, more than any other school. No. 2 Clemson has three first-teamers, No. 4 Oklahoma has two, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, and No. 3 Notre Dame had one.

          The Tide and Sooners meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and the Tigers play the Fighting Irish at the Cotton Bowl that day.

          The playoff teams combined for 17 overall selections on the teams chosen by a panel of AP poll voters and released Monday.

          The Tide placed two players on each side of the ball, with Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams highlighting the defense. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and safety Deionte Thompson also made the first team and Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback.

          Clemson placed defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt on the first team. Cornerback Julian Love represented Notre Dame on the first team.

          OFFENSE

          Quarterback: Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma

          Running backs: Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis

          Tackles: Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson

          Guards: Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky

          Center: Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State

          Tight end: Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M

          Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma

          All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue

          Kicker: Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

          DEFENSE

          Ends: Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois

          Tackles: Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson

          Linebackers: Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington

          Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame

          Safeties: Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama

          Punter: Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

          SECOND TEAM

          OFFENSE

          Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama

          Running backs: Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M

          Tackles: Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia

          Guards: Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Deiter, senior, Wisconsin

          Center: Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama

          Tight end: T.J. Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa

          Wide receivers: Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts

          All-purpose player: Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest

          Kicker: Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

          DEFENSE

          Ends: Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida

          Tackles: Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami

          Linebackers: Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas

          Cornerbacks: Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington

          Safeties: Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa

          Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

          THIRD TEAM

          OFFENSE

          Quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State

          Running backs -- Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State

          Tackles -- Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma

          Guards -- Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College

          Center -- Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State

          Tight end -- Noah Fant, junior, Iowa

          Wide Receivers -- A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia

          All-purpose player -- J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona

          Kicker -- Matt Gay, senior, Utah

          DEFENSE

          Ends -- Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech

          Tackles -- Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston

          Linebackers -- Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te'Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame

          Cornerbacks -- Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan

          Safeties -- Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State

          Punter -- Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati

          FIRST-TEAM BREAKDOWN

          By school (first-team selections and overall)

          Alabama -- 4-6.

          Clemson -- 3-4.

          Kentucky -- 2-3.

          LSU -- 2-3.

          Oklahoma -- 2-4.

          Texas A&M -- 2-3.

          Wisconsin -- 2-3.

          Georgia -- 1-2.

          Memphis -- 1-1.

          Northern Illinois -- 1-1.

          North Carolina State -- 1-2.

          Notre Dame -- 1-3.

          Purdue- 1-1.

          Syracuse -- 1-2.

          Washington -- 1-3.

          By conference

          SEC -- 11.

          ACC -- 5.

          Big Ten -- 3.

          Big 12 -- 2.

          American -- 1.

          Pac-12 -- 1.

          MAC -- 1.

          Independent -- 1.

          By class/eligibility

          Freshman -- 2.

          Sophomore -- 3.

          Junior -- 12.

          Senior -- 8.

          Selection panel: Rob Asmussen, Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay (Fla.) Times; Michael Barber, Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch; Matt Brown, The Athletic; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Fla.) Sun; Scott Hamilton, WECT-TV (Wilmington, N.C.); Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Ind.) Tribune; Brian Howell, Buffzone.com, Boulder (Colo.) Daily Camera; Rob Long, WJZ FM 105.7 The Fan Baltimore; Sean Manning, The Dominion Post (Morgantown, W.Va.); Conor O'Neill, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal; Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City, Mo.; Keith Sargeant, NJ.Com/Star-Ledger; Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News.

