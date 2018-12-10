Grammy Award winners Imagine Dragons will perform at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 7.

ESPN and Interscope Records announced the performance Monday.

For the second consecutive season, the College Football Playoff will feature a Super Bowl-type halftime performance for the television audience. The school bands will still perform at halftime of the game in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Imagine Dragons will headline the halftime telecast and perform from Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. The bands' song "Natural" was used by ESPN as the theme song for much of the network's college football coverage and promotions. Imagine Dragons will perform several songs in the set.

Last season, Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.