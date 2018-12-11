Kansas State has hired North Dakota State's Chris Klieman as its next head coach, the Wildcats announced on Monday.

Kleiman has gone 67-6 with three Football Championship Subdivision national championships at North Dakota State. He will succeed Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, who retired earlier this month.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor promoted Klieman to head coach at North Dakota State while serving as AD at the school in 2013.

North Dakota State is still playing this season as the top seed in the FCS playoffs, and a source told ESPN that Klieman is expected to coach in at least Friday's semifinal against South Dakota State. It's unknown whether Klieman will continue with the Bison if they advance to the national championship Jan. 5.

Klieman agreed to a six-year deal with Kansas State, paying him $2.3 million a year with a $200,000 annual raise, the Big 12 school said.

Kansas State chose Klieman over Troy coach Neal Brown, whose candidacy gained momentum in recent days. Memphis coach Mike Norvell and Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, a former Kansas State assistant, also spoke with the school about its vacancy.

Chris Klieman has won three national titles at North Dakota State. David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Klieman, 51, will return to the FBS for the first time since 1997, when he coached defensive backs at Kansas. He spent one season as head coach at Division-III Loras College in 2005 before assistant-coaching stints at Northern Iowa and North Dakota State. He was elevated to head coach in 2014 after Craig Bohl left for the top job at Wyoming.

At North Dakota State, Klieman won FCS national titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and reached the national semifinals in 2016.

The Wildcats are following the path of Ohio State and Stanford, which hired coaches from the FCS to run their programs. Jim Harbaugh took the Cardinal to the Orange Bowl in 2010, and Jim Tressel coached the Buckeyes to the 2001 national championship.

Snyder announced his retirement Dec. 2. The 79-year-old went 215-117-1 in two stints at Kansas State, transforming the program into a consistent winner.

Kansas State was the last remaining open head-coaching job in the Power 5 conferences.