Boston College coach Steve Addazio has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Addazio is completing his sixth season at Boston College, which went 7-5 this fall and will face No. 25 Boise State on Dec. 26 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas. He has recorded seven wins in four of his previous five seasons with the Eagles, while going 3-9 in 2015.

There was some doubt about Addazio's future after Boston College dropped its final three regular-season games after rising to No. 17 in the CFP rankings. Addazio had only two years left of his contract before Tuesday's extension.

"While all of us wish our regular season in football had ended with more victories, we took important steps in the right direction this year: returning to the national rankings for the first time since 2008, capturing the nation's attention with ESPN's College GameDay on-campus, being in the running for the conference championship in November and playing in another postseason bowl," Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote in a letter. "... Steve and I are committed to taking the next steps to enhance competitive excellence in Boston College football."

Addazio, 59, is 38-38 overall (18-30 in ACC games) at Boston College and 51-49 overall in eight seasons as an FBS coach.