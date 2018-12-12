Michigan football dismissed O'Maury Samuels on Wednesday, one day after the running back was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Samuels faces two misdemeanor charges, one for domestic violence and one for malicious destruction of property, according to court records.

The incident occurred Saturday and was reported by a University of Michigan police detective. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

The sophomore from New Mexico appeared in at least five games for the Wolverines this season. He had 13 carries for 66 yards in a backup role.

Michigan announced his dismissal Wednesday afternoon and did not comment further on the reason for his departure.