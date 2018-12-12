Temple is finalizing a deal to hire Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next coach, sources told ESPN.

Negotiations between Temple and Diaz ramped up Wednesday. Temple also had talked with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko about its vacancy, but Elko on Wednesday morning elected to remain with the Aggies for a second season, sources said. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Baylor assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Francis Brown and Temple interim head coach Ed Foley also were considered.

Editor's Picks Collins: 'Been waiting 22 years' for Ga. Tech job Geoff Collins said Friday in his introduction as Georgia Tech's coach that leading the Yellow Jackets is his dream job, although his farewell to Temple was "heart-wrenching."

Diaz, 44, takes over the Temple program from Geoff Collins, who left last week to become head coach at Georgia Tech. He has spent the past three seasons at Miami, which leads the nation in pass defense, ranks second in yards allowed, third in yards per play allowed and 15th in points allowed.

Diaz previously has served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Middle Tennessee. This is his first head-coaching opportunity. He's a Miami native -- his father, Manny, served as mayor of Miami from 2001 to 2009 -- who attended Florida State and began his coaching career at FSU.

Temple's last four coaches -- Collins, Matt Rhule, Steve Addazio and Al Golden -- all moved on to Power 5 jobs after having success with the Owls, who are 41-24 since 2014.