          North Dakota St. promotes defensive coordinator Matt Entz to head coach

          7:07 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          North Dakota State defensive coordinator Matt Entz has been promoted to head coach, replacing Chris Klieman, the school announced Thursday.

          Entz is completing his fifth season as defensive coordinator for the Bison, who face South Dakota State on Friday in the FCS playoff semifinals.

          Klieman, who was hired as Kansas State coach earlier this week, is remaining with North Dakota State throughout the postseason as he aims for a fourth national title in five years.

          Entz is a three-time finalist for FCS coordinator of the year. His defenses have allowed fewer than 14 points per game in each of the past five seasons.

          "I knew he possessed the qualities to be the head football coach at North Dakota State: leadership, integrity, toughness, and a sincere appreciation for the history and tradition of Bison football," athletic director Matt Larsen said in a statement. "I'm eager to work with Coach Entz and his staff as they continue building upon the championship tradition of Bison football."

