UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton plans to travel to the Fiesta Bowl with his teammates as he continues to make good progress from a devastating leg injury he suffered last month.

His mother, Teresa, tweeted that Milton underwent an ultrasound that was "music to our hearts" and had a fourth surgery Thursday.

Good Morning Knight Nation! Wanted to thank you all for the prayers and good thoughts! Yesterday KZ has a ultra sound and it was music to our hearts ! Today a surgery to get him more comfortable! He will be at the Fiesta Bowl to cheer his team mates on to Victory! Arizona bound — TeresaMilton (@milton6teresa) December 13, 2018

His father, Mark, said the ultrasound showed improvement on the nerve that was damaged as a result of the injury, and blood flow in the leg is good.

Milton took a helmet to his right knee against USF in late November, causing nerve damage and a dislocated knee. His father said more surgery would take place in January.

After the surgery Thursday, Milton was fitted with a new knee brace so he can begin doing mobility work. Mark Milton said his son has a "good, positive mindset" and everything is "headed in the right direction."

UCF is set to play LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Milton was unable to attend UCF's American Athletic Conference championship win against Memphis on Dec. 1 as he was in the early stages of recovery from the injury.

UCF linebacker Pat Jasinski said during media availability Thursday that it would be "awesome" to have Milton with the team in Arizona.

"We've been asking our training staff along this whole way how McKenzie's been doing, staying up to date with the day-by-day updates, so we kind of knew this was happening and everything was going really well," Jasinski said. "So having that opportunity for him to come out there with us is going to be huge. It's going to boost everybody up."