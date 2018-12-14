FIU Golden Panthers running back Shawndarrius Phillips was arrested earlier this week on a domestic battery charge, nearly four months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Phillips' ex-girlfriend called the Broward County (Florida) Sheriff's Office in June and accused him of choking her after they got into a dispute. She says Phillips kept his grip on her neck and squeezed as he put her on a couch before releasing her. As she went to leave, she says Phillips told her, "If you don't leave, I'm going to break your jaw."

A Broward County judge issued an arrest warrant Aug. 24 for Phillips on a charge of felony domestic battery by strangulation. But Phillips was not arrested until Wednesday, when he turned himself in at a BSO district office, playing the entire football season for FIU and starting five games.

FIU did not respond to ESPN's request for comment, but a spokesman told The Miami Herald on Thursday the school had no comment on Phillips' status for the Bahamas Bowl against Toledo on Dec. 21. Phillips' name remained on the FIU football roster as of Friday afternoon. It is unclear whether anyone in the football program knew about the outstanding warrant.

Through a spokeswoman, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said it would need to research why it took more than three months between the time the warrant was issued and Phillips' arrest.

Phillips, a junior, rushed for 393 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games this season.