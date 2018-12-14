        <
        >

          Akron Zips hiring Chattanooga's Tom Arth as Terry Bowden's replacement

          6:22 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Akron is hiring Chattanooga's Tom Arth as head coach, filling the final head-coaching vacancy in the FBS this year.

          Arth, a former quarterback in the NFL, CFL, Arena League and NFL Europe, takes over for Terry Bowden, who was fired earlier this month. The 37-year-old spent the past two seasons at Chattanooga, going 9-13, after a 40-8 run at Division III John Carroll University, his alma mater.

          Akron's board of trustees must still approve the hire, but Arth is set to be introduced Monday. Arth grew up in Cleveland and was a two-time unanimous All-America selection at John Carroll, where he set 18 team records.

          "Tom's experience in leading two programs, his ties to Northeast Ohio, his tremendous football IQ, and his passion for developing student-athletes for their future endeavors made him the perfect candidate to elevate our program," Akron athletic director Larry Williams said in a statement.

          Arth quickly emerged as the leading candidate at Akron, which also considered Texas assistant Stan Drayton, Mississippi State assistant Luke Getsy and Los Angeles Chargers assistant Phil McGeoghan, among others.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices