The most important takeaway for each bowl game

Bowl season has started. Here's what we learned from each game.

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has completed one of the most impressive two-year turnarounds in college football history. He inherited a 1-11 team following the 2016 season and has coached the team to its best season in school history. They set a school record for wins in a season (12) and after entering the Las Vegas Bowl ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, the Bulldogs will also surely finish with their best-ever final ranking -- surpassing the No. 22 finish in 2004. The game didn't mean as much for Arizona State, but it was another forgettable performance for the Pac-12, which is in desperate need of a good showing this bowl season. -- Kyle Bonagura

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl

North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

North Carolina A&T couldn't run the football at all against Alcorn State, but it didn't matter. Not when Lamar Raynard was able to throw for nearly 300 yards like he did. And certainly not when Malik Wilson returned a kickoff 79 yards -- the longest in the history of the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl -- for a touchdown late in the third quarter to seal the victory. It will be tough to replace the senior Raynard next year, but the good news for the Aggies is that the two wideouts he found for touchdowns, Elijah Bell and Zachary Leslie, should return. -- Alex Scarborough

New Mexico Bowl Presented by Progressive

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Utah State only had four full-time coaches for the game following the departure of head coach Matt Wells to Texas Tech, but it didn't matter. The Aggies were dominant from the start and closed out their second 11-win season in school history, leaving incoming coach Gary Andersen a strong foundation for continued success. Utah State's only other 11-win season came in 2012, the final year of Andersen's first stint leading the program, before he departed for Wisconsin and then Oregon State. -- Bonagura

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Tulane 41, Louisiana 24

Steady goes it for coach Willie Fritz and Tulane. The program he inherited was coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, and, now, after winning four game and five games in his first two seasons, respectively, the Green Wave , won seven games, tied for first in the AAC West and won the Autonation Cure Bowl. The 41-24 victory over Louisiana wasn't pretty at times, as Tulane nearly coughed up a three-touchdown lead, but a strong finish signaled progress. Senior quarterback Justin McMillan must be replaced, but running back Darius Bradwell, who rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Louisiana, should be back for his senior season. - Scarborough