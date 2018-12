MIAMI -- FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips will not accompany the team to the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl this week, following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Phillips was arrested Dec. 12, nearly six months after the incident took place.

Court records show a woman who had dated the player filed a report on June 18 with the Broward County Sheriff's Office and said Phillips choked her. The case was disposed in August. However, records also show a second case stemming from the same incident was opened at that time and a warrant for Phillips' arrest was issued Aug. 24.

Phillips appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, rushing for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Court records do not show whether he has retained an attorney, and FIU officials have declined comment.