BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Jack Tuttle, who left Utah after losing a tough preseason battle to start at quarterback, is transferring to Indiana and will join the Hoosiers for the spring semester.

The 6-foot-4 Tuttle, who was born in Indianapolis but played his high school ball at Mission Hills (California) High School, did not play for the Utes as a true freshman this season behind Jason Shelley. He is a former four-star recruit and was a top-five pro-style quarterback in most 2017 rankings.

His arrival sets up another quarterback battle for the Hoosiers, who have relied primarily on Peyton Ramsey. Prized freshman Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury in October.

Indiana (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) lost six of its final seven games, falling one win short of the postseason.