RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has hired former Duke and Colorado offensive coordinator Kurt Roper as its quarterbacks coach, head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday.

The move returns Roper to the area, where he spent six seasons in charge of Duke's offense before leaving for Florida in 2013. His younger brother Zac remains the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator.

Roper also coordinated the offense as South Carolina, and was Colorado's interim head coach for the Buffaloes' season-ending loss to California after head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired.

His hiring fills the vacancy on N.C. State's staff created when offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz took the top job at Appalachian State. Doeren promoted assistants Des Kitchings and George McDonald to be co-offensive coordinators.