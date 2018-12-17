Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is transferring from Michigan, a source confirmed to ESPN. The sophomore lineman played in eight games his freshman season and was limited by an injury in the 2018 season.

Solomon was the No. 63 ranked prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, the No. 7 ranked recruit in the state of Georgia. His recruitment spread nationally after decommitting from Michigan when the staff accidentally sent a thank you card to Solomon for attending a recruiting event he didn't attend.

Michigan coaches Jim Harbaugh and Chris Partridge eventually put the full-court press on Solomon to recommit to the Wolverines by spending the entire day with Solomon and his family. That led to Harbaugh riding go-karts with Solomon's sister and defensive coordinator Don Brown doing arts and crafts with the younger Solomon.

A source said the second year lineman doesn't yet know what schools he will consider, but Georgia, Alabama and USC were all schools of interest when he was recruited.

Michigan is losing quite a bit along the defensive line with defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich both headed to this year's NFL draft, defensive tackle Bryan Mone graduating and now Solomon departing as well.