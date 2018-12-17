LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska and Akron announced an agreement Monday addressing the Sept. 1 season-opening football game between the two that was canceled because of bad weather.

Nebraska wanted to play Akron the following day, but the Zips couldn't find a hotel for Saturday night and the Huskers said Akron turned down Nebraska's offer to house players in vacant dormitories and provide breakfast. Oct. 27 and Dec. 1 were believed to be possible dates to play the game, but for various reasons did not happen and other opponents were found.

Under the agreement, Akron will play at Nebraska on Sept. 6, 2025, for a guarantee of $1.45 million. The Huskers will also pay Akron $650,000 for the canceled game, more than half the $1.17 million guarantee.

After the game was canceled, Nebraska played Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27, an open date, and paid the MEAC school a guarantee of $800,000. Akron played at South Carolina on Dec. 1 in a game that helped the Gamecocks make up for an earlier cancellation due to Hurricane Florence.