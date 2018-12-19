Where, how to watch, and our predictions for early signing period

The early signing period is here, and there will be plenty to keep an eye on, as some of the top high school football prospects will sign their national letters of intent between Wednesday and Friday.

Last year was the first year of the early signing period, and we saw 221 of the ESPN 300 recruits sign their letters of intent, locking them into the school of their choice. College coaches are expecting much of the same this year and anticipate that most of their recruiting classes will be signed by the end of this period.

Check below throughout the day for updates on that front.

The top four ranked recruits in the country are among those expected to sign, with No. 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux signing with Oregon, No. 2 Nolan Smith signing with Georgia, No. 3 Kenyon Green signing to Texas A&M and No. 4 Pierce Quick signing with Alabama.

As is the case with February signing day, plenty of big-name recruits will be announcing their decisions live on television. ESPN will broadcast the early signing period starting Wednesday on ESPN 2 from 10 a.m. to noon ET, then will switch over to ESPNU from noon to 3 p.m.

There are some other big-name recruits planning to announce their decisions outside of the broadcast as well, including five-star defensive end Zach Harrison and athlete Tyrique Stevenson.

Currently, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon and Michigan are holding on to the top five classes in the country, but a lot can change throughout the day. We'll update the Class Rankings top 50 every hour as players send in their letters.

Some of the biggest names planning to sign today have yet to commit, though. Here's where we expect them to sign.

DE Zach Harrison

6-6, 244 pounds

Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange

ESPN 300 rank: 10

Prediction: Ohio State

Others in the mix: Michigan, Penn State

RB Trey Sanders

6-0, 216 pounds

Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy

ESPN 300 rank: 18

Prediction: Alabama

Others in the mix: Georgia, Texas, Florida, Florida State

LB Nakobe Dean

6-0, 216 pounds

Horn Lake, Mississippi/Horn Lake

ESPN 300 rank: 23

Prediction: Georgia

Others in the mix: Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss

OL Evan Neal

6-8, 391 pounds

Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy

ESPN 300 rank: 36

Prediction: Alabama

Others in the mix: Florida,Georgia, Miami

DT Tyler Davis

6-2, 293 pounds

Apopka, Florida/Wekiva High

ESPN 300 rank: 60

Signed with: Clemson

Prediction: Clemson

Others in the mix: Florida State

TE Keon Zipperer

6-3, 242 pounds

Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland

ESPN 300 rank: 63

Prediction: Florida

Others in the mix: Miami, LSU, Alabama

RB Noah Cain

5-11, 209 pounds

Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy

ESPN 300 rank: 68

Prediction: Penn State

Others in the mix: Georgia, Texas, Auburn, Tennessee

ATH Tyrique Stevenson

6-1, 188 pounds

Miami/Miami Southridge

ESPN 300 rank: 100

Prediction: Georgia

Others in the mix: Miami

OL Deyavie Hammond

6-4, 345 pounds

Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland

ESPN 300 rank: 102

Prediction: Florida

Others in the mix: Florida State

DE Lloyd Summerall

6-5, 210 pounds

Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland

ESPN 300 rank: 128

Prediction: Florida

Others in the mix: Miami, Nebraska