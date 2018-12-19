Where, how to watch, and our predictions for early signing period

The early signing period is here, and there will be plenty to keep an eye on, as some of the top high school football prospects will sign their national letters of intent between Wednesday and Friday.
Last year was the first year of the early signing period, and we saw 221 of the ESPN 300 recruits sign their letters of intent, locking them into the school of their choice. College coaches are expecting much of the same this year and anticipate that most of their recruiting classes will be signed by the end of this period.
Check below throughout the day for updates on that front.
The top four ranked recruits in the country are among those expected to sign, with No. 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux signing with Oregon, No. 2 Nolan Smith signing with Georgia, No. 3 Kenyon Green signing to Texas A&M and No. 4 Pierce Quick signing with Alabama.
As is the case with February signing day, plenty of big-name recruits will be announcing their decisions live on television. ESPN will broadcast the early signing period starting Wednesday on ESPN 2 from 10 a.m. to noon ET, then will switch over to ESPNU from noon to 3 p.m.
There are some other big-name recruits planning to announce their decisions outside of the broadcast as well, including five-star defensive end Zach Harrison and athlete Tyrique Stevenson.
Currently, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon and Michigan are holding on to the top five classes in the country, but a lot can change throughout the day. We'll update the Class Rankings top 50 every hour as players send in their letters.
Some of the biggest names planning to sign today have yet to commit, though. Here's where we expect them to sign.
DE Zach Harrison
6-6, 244 pounds
Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange
ESPN 300 rank: 10
Prediction: Ohio State
Others in the mix: Michigan, Penn State
RB Trey Sanders
6-0, 216 pounds
Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy
ESPN 300 rank: 18
Prediction: Alabama
Others in the mix: Georgia, Texas, Florida, Florida State
LB Nakobe Dean
6-0, 216 pounds
Horn Lake, Mississippi/Horn Lake
ESPN 300 rank: 23
Prediction: Georgia
Others in the mix: Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss
OL Evan Neal
6-8, 391 pounds
Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy
ESPN 300 rank: 36
Prediction: Alabama
Others in the mix: Florida,Georgia, Miami
DT Tyler Davis
6-2, 293 pounds
Apopka, Florida/Wekiva High
ESPN 300 rank: 60
Signed with: Clemson
Prediction: Clemson
Others in the mix: Florida State
TE Keon Zipperer
6-3, 242 pounds
Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland
ESPN 300 rank: 63
Prediction: Florida
Others in the mix: Miami, LSU, Alabama
RB Noah Cain
5-11, 209 pounds
Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy
ESPN 300 rank: 68
Prediction: Penn State
Others in the mix: Georgia, Texas, Auburn, Tennessee
ATH Tyrique Stevenson
6-1, 188 pounds
Miami/Miami Southridge
ESPN 300 rank: 100
Prediction: Georgia
Others in the mix: Miami
OL Deyavie Hammond
6-4, 345 pounds
Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland
ESPN 300 rank: 102
Prediction: Florida
Others in the mix: Florida State
DE Lloyd Summerall
6-5, 210 pounds
Lakeland, Florida/Lakeland
ESPN 300 rank: 128
Prediction: Florida
Others in the mix: Miami, Nebraska