COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and three assistants received contract extensions Tuesday.

Muschamp got a one-year extension that ties him to the school through 2024. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon received a two-year extension, and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner got one-year extensions.

The school's board of trustees approved the deals.

Muschamp has accrued a 22-16 record and has become the first Gamecocks coach to make a bowl game in each of his first three seasons. South Carolina faces Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29.

Muschamp will make $5.4 million in the final year of his new deal.

McClendon got a $350,000 raise that will increase his pay to $1 million next season. Werner's salary will go from $500,000 this season to $700,000 next year.

The contracts for Robinson and McClendon run through 2021.