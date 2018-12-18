        <
        >

          South Carolina extends contract for Will Muschamp, assistants

          4:15 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and three assistants received contract extensions Tuesday.

          Muschamp got a one-year extension that ties him to the school through 2024. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon received a two-year extension, and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner got one-year extensions.

          The school's board of trustees approved the deals.

          Muschamp has accrued a 22-16 record and has become the first Gamecocks coach to make a bowl game in each of his first three seasons. South Carolina faces Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29.

          Muschamp will make $5.4 million in the final year of his new deal.

          McClendon got a $350,000 raise that will increase his pay to $1 million next season. Werner's salary will go from $500,000 this season to $700,000 next year.

          The contracts for Robinson and McClendon run through 2021.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices