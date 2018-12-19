Missouri has added a second former Power 5 quarterback this month.

Former TCU QB Shawn Robinson made the decision to sign with the SEC East program on Tuesday night. He joins former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant, who committed to Missouri on Dec. 4.

Unlike Bryant, who can compete next season as a graduate transfer, Robinson will have to sit out before regaining eligibility in 2020.

Bryant has only one season of eligibility remaining, paving the way for Robinson to become the starter following his departure.

Robinson, a sophomore, threw eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions in seven games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Bryant was 16-2 as the Clemson starter before Trevor Lawrence won the starting job this season.

Senior Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will play his final game with the program on Dec. 31 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State. Lock, who is considered by some to be a top NFL prospect, has thrown 92 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his three seasons as a starter.