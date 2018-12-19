        <
          Kentucky LB Jordan Jones ineligible for Citrus Bowl

          10:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones has been declared ineligible for the Citrus Bowl.

          A Kentucky football spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Jones will not play for the No. 16 Wildcats (9-3) on Jan. 1 against No. 13 Penn State (9-3) in Orlando, Florida. No reason or further details were given. Kentucky Sports Radio first reported that Jones was ineligible.

          The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Jones was fifth on the team this season with 68 tackles, including 5-plus for loss and 1-plus sacks. The Youngstown, Ohio, native played the season's final four games with a broken hand but was cleared to play in the Citrus Bowl.

