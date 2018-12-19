Clemson landed a big name on the first day of the early signing period when defensive tackle Tyler Davis chose the Tigers over Florida State.

Davis is the No. 60-ranked prospect, a 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive lineman out of Apopka, Florida.

Davis had narrowed his decision down to Clemson and Florida State after visiting both schools earlier in the season. His commitment gives the Tigers 11 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, and he is the seventh ESPN 300 defensive commit in the class.

The Tigers are losing quite a bit up front to the NFL draft, as Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins are all projected to be early picks in April. The coaching staff was able to land five-star defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry, as well as ESPN 300 defensive lineman Justin Mascoll in the 2018 class.

That haul, combined with Davis in the 2019 class, should help soften the blow of losing so many talented linemen up front after this season.