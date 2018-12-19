Tua Tagovailoa weighs in on his ankle injury as Alabama prepares for its CFP Semifinal matchup vs. Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on December 29. (0:30)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month, said he hopes to be full strength when the Crimson Tide play the Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

"I'll probably be 100 percent by the time the game comes," he said.

Tagovailoa later told reporters he might be 100 percent as early as "next Monday." He said he has been able to do almost everything in practice, but hasn't cut laterally yet.

"I'm doing great," Tagovailoa said. "We're just working in a process."

While he said it felt "different because I'm still restricted" he added that, "There's nothing that's hindering me too much."

On Monday, coach Nick Saban said he was encouraged by the quarterback's progress and noted that he was "ahead of schedule" in his recovery. After not participating in some footwork drills in earlier bowl practices, Tagovailoa was seen taking part on Tuesday during the media viewing period.

"I don't think he's 100 percent in terms of change of direction yet," Saban said. "But he's already going 100 percent on the gravity treadmill. So he's been able to practice and he's made really, really good progress. So we're encouraged by that."

Tagovailoa had surgery the morning after the SEC championship game against Georgia and used a walking boot and medical scooter the following week. When he went to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Alabama's head athletic trainer, Jeff Allen, traveled with him.

Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, ultimately finished second in the Heisman race to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. But the two will go head-to-head when the Sooners and the Tide face off in the Orange Bowl.

Tagovailoa injured the ankle during the first drive of the SEC title game but stayed in the game until the fourth quarter. He had one of his worst performances of the season against Georgia, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions before the injury forced him to leave.

"I felt like I hurt the team trying to stick it out," he said on Wednesday.

Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts, who started the previous two seasons at Alabama, entered the game and led the come-from-behind victory, throwing the game-tying touchdown and running in the go-ahead score.

"Jalen got his opportunity and Jalen did an awesome job," Tagovailoa said.