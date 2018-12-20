LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A woman alleges that Kansas running back Pooka Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat in an incident on Dec. 5, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court.

Williams was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery during a Dec. 7 court hearing and entered a plea of not guilty.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 18-year-old woman showed a police officer text messages from Williams admitting to punching her in the arms during the incident. The document says the officer also found the victim had bruises on her arms and side.

Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men at an apartment building. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

Williams was suspended earlier this month pending investigation.

A freshman running back from New Orleans, Williams was the Big 12's Offensive Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 coaches' selection at running back and kick returner. He rushed for 1,125 yards last season.