Urban Meyer's first role after retiring from coaching will take him to an Ohio State business school classroom.

Meyer, who will retire as Ohio State's coach after leading the Buckeyes against Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, will co-teach a course titled "Leadership and Character" in Ohio State's Fisher College of Business. Meyer will teach alongside Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a senior lecturer at the business school who also spent 15 years in the U.S. military, serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

Urban Meyer, who will be in the classroom in the spring, has said he doesn't plan to return to coaching Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

WBNS television in Columbus first reported Meyer's teaching plans during a one-on-one interview Thursday. The leadership course taught by Buchanan and Meyer will meet three times per week during the spring semester and accommodate up to 198 students.

"Urban Meyer brings extensive leadership experience and a unique perspective to students seeking to engage with top leaders," the Fisher College of Business said in a prepared statement. "The course will leverage Coach Meyer's professional insights, challenges and successes, as well as the military experiences of co-instructor Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, to help inform students as they develop their individual leadership styles."

Meyer previously has spoken to students in Ohio State's Master of Sports Coaching program. Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel also taught courses while working at the school.

Meyer, 54, is also expected to begin a role in Ohio State's athletic department assisting athletic director Gene Smith. He said he doesn't anticipate a return to coaching.

Meyer has spent the past seven seasons at Ohio State, going 82-9 with a national championship, three Big Ten championships, seven division titles and a 7-0 record against archrival Michigan.