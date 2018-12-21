After a historically bad season on defense, UConn has dismissed a pair of defensive coaches among a number of moves announced Friday.

Defensive coordinator Billy Crocker and defensive backs coach Curome Cox will not return to the Huskies staff in 2019.

The Huskies set FBS single-season records for points allowed (605) and yards allowed (7,409) en route to a 1-11 finish in 2018. The Huskies went winless in conference play for the first time since going 0-4 in the Yankee Conference in 1954.

"After evaluating the program throughout the season and during the recruiting process, I decided to make these changes to my staff," coach Randy Edsall said in a statement. "I appreciate all the work these four men have done and thank them for their effort and dedication during their time at UConn."

Also let go Friday were director of football strength and conditioning Eric Klein and assistant strength and conditioning coach J.D. Mehlhorn.

UConn also announced that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Dunn would get the additional title of associate head coach.