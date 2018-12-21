KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is transferring from Michigan to Tennessee, he said in a Twitter post Friday.
Let's get to work ✊🏾.... #GBO pic.twitter.com/pDVliCKQ3x— Aubrey Solomon (@AubreySolomon91) December 21, 2018
"He is a great addition to our university and our football program," Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.
The former four-star recruit, who was ranked No. 63 in the 2017 ESPN 300, played five games and made six tackles for the Wolverines during an injury-riddled 2018 season. Solomon, from from Leesburg, Georgia,, played 13 games and had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2017.
He was the nation's No. 23 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
Solomon isn't a graduate transfer and thus would have to sit out the 2019 season unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.