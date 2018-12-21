KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is transferring from Michigan to Tennessee, he said in a Twitter post Friday.

"He is a great addition to our university and our football program," Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.

The former four-star recruit, who was ranked No. 63 in the 2017 ESPN 300, played five games and made six tackles for the Wolverines during an injury-riddled 2018 season. Solomon, from from Leesburg, Georgia,, played 13 games and had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2017.

He was the nation's No. 23 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Solomon isn't a graduate transfer and thus would have to sit out the 2019 season unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.

In another roster move, offensive tackle Devante Brooks is taking a medical scholarship that ends his Tennessee career. Brooks started four games at right tackle in 2017 but didn't appear in any games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.