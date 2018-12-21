Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson plans on playing another year of college football.

Patterson, the Ole Miss transfer and five-star high school prospect, briefly considered entering the 2019 NFL draft but announced Friday on Twitter that he will be back at Michigan for his senior season, confirming a report he first shared with the Detroit News.

"There is absolutely nothing like playing in the Big House in front of the greatest fans in the country," Patterson said. "I wouldn't trade those Saturdays competing with my brothers for anything."

Patterson started all 12 games for the Wolverines during the 2018 season. He was granted a waiver to play last spring after transferring from Ole Miss. He threw for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns during his first season at Michigan.