Memphis' Tony Pollard ties an NCAA record with his seventh career kickoff return touchdown on a 97-yard score in the second quarter. (0:53)

Memphis' Tony Pollard has tied an NCAA record with his seventh career kickoff return for a touchdown.

The junior scored on a 97-yard run-back in the second quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday in the Jared Birmingham Bowl. That matched the career mark shared by Clemson's C.J. Spiller, Houston's Tyron Carrier and San Diego State's Rashaad Penny.

Pollard made a quick cut, stiff-armed a defender and raced down the left sideline. Memphis fans responded with chants of "Tony" at Legion Field.

It was Pollard's first kickoff return for a score this season, with teams kicking to him only 21 times before the bowl game. He returned four the distance in 2017 and did it twice as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

Pollard also scored a touchdown on a 41-yard rush in the first quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.