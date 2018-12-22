        <
        >

          Tony Pollard equals career kickoff return TD record with 97-yard run-back

          play
          Pollard ties NCAA record on 97-yard TD (0:53)

          Memphis' Tony Pollard ties an NCAA record with his seventh career kickoff return touchdown on a 97-yard score in the second quarter. (0:53)

          2:03 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Memphis' Tony Pollard has tied an NCAA record with his seventh career kickoff return for a touchdown.

          The junior scored on a 97-yard run-back in the second quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday in the Jared Birmingham Bowl. That matched the career mark shared by Clemson's C.J. Spiller, Houston's Tyron Carrier and San Diego State's Rashaad Penny.

          Pollard made a quick cut, stiff-armed a defender and raced down the left sideline. Memphis fans responded with chants of "Tony" at Legion Field.

          It was Pollard's first kickoff return for a score this season, with teams kicking to him only 21 times before the bowl game. He returned four the distance in 2017 and did it twice as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

          Pollard also scored a touchdown on a 41-yard rush in the first quarter.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices