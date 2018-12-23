        <
          Kendal Briles leaves Houston to join Florida State as offensive coordinator

          9:27 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to take the same job at Florida State, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

          Briles has already resigned at Houston, which suffered a record-tying 56-point defeat to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, sources confirmed. The Athletic first reported Briles' resignation.

          Briles. the son of former Houston and Baylor coach Art Briles, recently agreed to a three-year deal with Houston.

          At Florida State, he would replace Walt Bell, who left to take the head coaching position job at UMass.

