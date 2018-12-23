Gene Wojciechowski takes a look at the ups and downs of Urban Meyer's coaching career. (3:47)

Urban Meyer will become an assistant athletic director at Ohio State after he retires as coach, athletic director Gene Smith told The Columbus Dispatch on Saturday.

Smith declined to provide any more details about Meyer's move.

Meyer, 54, announced earlier this month that he would retire from coaching after the Buckeyes play Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. He will be succeeded by Ryan Day, who served as the team's interim coach while Meyer served a three-game suspension to start the 2018 season.

At the time of his retirement announcement, Meyer said, "I believe I will not coach again." He as well as Smith said he hoped to remain at Ohio State in some capacity, and on Thursday he announced he would co-teach a course titled "Leadership and Character" in Ohio State's Fisher College of Business. Meyer will teach alongside Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a senior lecturer at the business school who spent 15 years in the U.S. military, serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

Meyer has spent the past seven seasons at Ohio State, going 82-9 with a national championship, three Big Ten championships, seven division titles and a 7-0 record against archrival Michigan. His retirement announcement ended a tumultuous 2018 season that began with a suspension for failure to live up to the standards of the university in his handling of abuse allegations against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith.

