Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was among three Clemson players who tested positive for a banned substance earlier this month, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters in Dallas Monday.

It's not clear if the test results will impact the players' eligibility for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 2 Tigers and No. 3 Notre Dame (4 p.m., ESPN/ESPNApp) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dexter Lawrence was first-team All-ACC at defensive tackle and is the No. 23 prospect on Mel Kiper's Big Board. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Lawrence and the two other players - backup offensive lineman Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway - had a "sliver" of a substance called ostarine in their test samples, Swinney said.

He said he expects "B" sample test results, which would determine the players' eligibility for the game, would be available Wednesday or Thursday. The "B" samples are secondary tests to weed out false positives.

Swinney said the players said they have have no clue how the ostarine got into their samples. Ostarine is a product used to promote muscle growth. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.

Lawrence is a 340-pound mainstay in the middle of Clemson's defensive line, widely considered to be one of the nation's most talented groups. He was first-team All-ACC and is the No. 23 prospect on Mel Kiper's Big Board.

Giella has played sparingly in a reserve role this season. Galloway caught five passes in a back-up role during the 2018 regular season.