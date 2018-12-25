        <
        >

          OL Deonte Brown among 3 Alabama players suspended for Orange Bowl

          7:24 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Three Alabama players, including starting offensive lineman Deonte Brown, did not travel with the team to Miami and will not compete against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday.

          Reserve Elliot Baker, an offensive lineman and Kedrick James, a tight end, were the other two suspended players.

          The three players were suspended "due to a violation of team rules and policies," coach Nick Saban said in a statement released to the media on Monday night.

          Brown, a sophomore, has started five of Alabama's past six games, including the SEC championship game against Georgia. He had been dealing with a turf toe injury, but was making progress, Saban told reporters last week.

          Baker has not appeared in a game this season. James has appeared in five games but has not made a reception.

