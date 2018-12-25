Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush intends to transfer following the team's run in the College Football Playoff, a source told ESPN.

Wimbush, who started throughout last season and made four starts this fall, has completed his degree at Notre Dame and would be eligible to play elsewhere in 2019. Stadium first reported his transfer plans.

"With his ND degree in hand, he will hit the road," the source said.

Wimbush has 2,606 career pass yards and 20 passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions at Notre Dame, while adding 1,155 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He started Notre Dame's first three games this fall before Ian Book replaced him Sept. 22 at Wake Forest. He replaced an injured Book on Nov. 10 in Notre Dame's home finale against Florida State and passed for three touchdowns with 68 rushing yards in a 42-13 victory.

A New Jersey native, Wimbush went to Notre Dame as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 45 overall player in the 2015 recruiting class. He appeared in only two games in 2015 and redshirted the following year before moving into the starting role last fall, as Notre Dame started 9-1 before struggling down the stretch.

Wimbush will serve as Book's backup on Saturday when No. 3 Notre Dame faces No. 2 Clemson in a CFP semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.