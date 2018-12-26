        <
        >

          Michigan's Juwann Bushell-Beatty chooses not to play in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

          1:16 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Michigan offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty will not play in Saturday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Florida, marking the Wolverines' fourth starter not playing in the game.

          Bushell-Beatty did not travel to Atlanta with the team, and a spokesman told reporters that he has decided not to play. The fifth-year senior was limited by an injury late in the regular season and didn't play in the finale against Ohio State; Andrew Stueber started in his place.

          He joins three other Michigan starters not playing against the Gators: junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who declared for the NFL draft in November; All-American linebacker Devin Bush, who hasn't been cleared from a hip injury and will begin draft preparations; and running back Karan Higdon, who said last week that he will skip the bowl to begin preparing for the draft.

          An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this fall, Bushell-Beatty made 18 career starts, 17 at right tackle, and made 33 career appearances for the Wolverines.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices