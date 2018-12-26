Michigan offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty will not play in Saturday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Florida, marking the Wolverines' fourth starter not playing in the game.

Bushell-Beatty did not travel to Atlanta with the team, and a spokesman told reporters that he has decided not to play. The fifth-year senior was limited by an injury late in the regular season and didn't play in the finale against Ohio State; Andrew Stueber started in his place.

He joins three other Michigan starters not playing against the Gators: junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who declared for the NFL draft in November; All-American linebacker Devin Bush, who hasn't been cleared from a hip injury and will begin draft preparations; and running back Karan Higdon, who said last week that he will skip the bowl to begin preparing for the draft.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this fall, Bushell-Beatty made 18 career starts, 17 at right tackle, and made 33 career appearances for the Wolverines.