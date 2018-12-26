        <
          Ducks' Justin Herbert to return for senior season

          1:38 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert will return to school for his senior season, he announced Wednesday in a statement released by the university.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper had Herbert ranked No. 6 overall among all NFL draft prospects in his latest Big Board, while ESPN's Todd McShay has him at No. 20 in his latest rankings of the top 32 prospects.

          The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Herbert completed 59.6 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 2,985 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading Oregon to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Redbox Bowl against Michigan State (9 p.m. Monday).

          Earlier this month, Herbert declared himself healthy for the bowl game after suffering what was described by coach Mario Cristobal as a "deep bruise" on his shoulder after the Ducks' victory against Oregon State on Nov. 23.

          Herbert will have a chance to throw passes to his brother next season. Patrick Herbert, a tight-end prospect, signed with Oregon in May.

          For his career, Justin Herbert has thrown for 6,904 yards with 62 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

