The Miami Hurricanes will start senior Malik Rosier at quarterback in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, coach Mark Richt announced Wednesday.

Rosier replaces N'Kosi Perry, who started the past three games, including victories over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Perry has 1,089 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, reported Friday that Perry posted a sexually explicit video on Snapchat in September. Richt, who reprimanded Perry earlier this season for flashing money in an Instagram video, said Wednesday that Perry has not been suspended for the bowl game (5:15 p.m. Thursday, ESPN/ESPN App).

"He's not suspended," Richt told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. "He is available to play as of right now, but we feel like Malik was the guy that's going to give us the best shot."

Richt also said there was a possibility that Jarren Williams would play on Thursday.

Rosier has started six games this season and has thrown for 1,007 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.