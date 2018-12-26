Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa announced Wednesday he will forgo his senior season to attend seminary.

"It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry," he said in a statement. "This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master's of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years."

Old Dominion's Blake LaRussa will be going into full-time ministry. Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

LaRussa came off the bench to help Old Dominion stun then-No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35 in September, throwing for 495 yards and four touchdowns. He remained the starting quarterback for the rest of the season and finished with 3,015 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

LaRussa, a former walk-on at ODU, had won the starting job last season but lost the position to freshman Steven Williams this season before regaining the job with his heroics against Virginia Tech.

"Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future. From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program's 'aim high' philosophy. He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country," coach Bobby Wilder said in a statement.