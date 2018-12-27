Alabama coach Nick Saban says three players suspended this week will not play the rest of this season, adding that their status beyond that is uncertain.

Starting left guard Deonte Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn't make the trip to Miami for Saturday's game against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

At media day for the game Thursday, Saban said the players committed NCAA violations by making poor decisions. He did not elaborate.

Brown, a sophomore, has started five of Alabama's past six games, including the SEC championship game against Georgia. He had been dealing with a turf toe injury but was making progress, Saban told reporters last week.

Baker has not appeared in a game this season. James has appeared in five games but has not made a reception.

