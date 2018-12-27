Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown said he anticipates being able to play against Alabama on Saturday. Video by Andrea Adelson (0:26)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown said Thursday his injured foot is getting better, and he anticipates playing against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

In his first comments since arriving in Miami for the game, Brown said at media day: "I'm doing the best I can with treatment and everything, just trying to get it as close to 100 percent as I can by Saturday."

Brown was able to practice on Wednesday. He added it was "still too early to tell" how close to 100 percent he would be

"I'm anticipating to play and I'm going to try my best to be out there," he said.

Brown, who grew up in nearby Hollywood, Florida, was injured in the Big 12 championship game against Texas and his status for the semifinal has been up in the air. He leads Oklahoma with 1,318 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches.

"He's good," said Shane Beamer, Oklahoma's assistant head coach for offense. "He practiced one day back in Norman. We kind of took it easy on him knowing that he would be full go once we got to Miami. Each day, he's gotten a little bit better and has been able to do everything we've asked of him.

"Marquise is coming home. He ain't missing this one."

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was more tight lipped about Brown's status, saying only: "He's battling, so we'll see where he's at Saturday."